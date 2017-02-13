Guy Sets World Record For Hammering Nails With Forehead [VIDEO]

That’s really putting your head to “good use,” we guess.

Prowrestler John Ferraro aka “Hammer Head” recently attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the most nails hammered by one’s forehead. He had two minutes to get as many as he could and at the end of the clock he had 38 down.

Ferraro is known for world records, he also holds the record for “most concrete blocks broken on the head with a bowling ball in three minutes (male).”

It should be known that his skull is three times thicker than the average human.

[Guinness World Records / UPI]