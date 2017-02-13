Early Morning Fire Claims the Life of a Child

An early morning apartment fire in Springfield has claimed the life of a child.

Springfield Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs tells News/Talk 94.7 and 970 WMAY that the fire broke out in the apartment in the 3300 block of South 6th Street Road around 5AM.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze and four residents in the apartment – an adult and three children – were taken to the hospital, where one of the children later died. The adult and the other two children are being treated for smoke inhalation and non-life threatening burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.