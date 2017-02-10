Springfield Hotel and Lodging Association Still Opposed to Hotel-Motel Tax Hike

The Springfield Hotel and Lodging Association wants you to know… it has not, and does not, support the increase in hotel-motel taxes approved by aldermen this week.

The group says some media accounts erroneously claimed that it supported the tax hike after the proposal was modified to steer some of the proceeds toward efforts to promote downtown tourism.

The association had said that any increase in hotel taxes should be earmarked for tourism efforts… but says it remains opposed to this latest increase.