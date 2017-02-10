Soft Lockdown Issued and Then Lifted at Souteast High School

A soft lockdown was issued… and then lifted a short time later… at Southeast High School Friday, after the discovery of a threatening message on a bathroom wall.

District 186 says some lunch shifts were briefly delayed while police investigated the threat, which they have determined not to be credible.

The lockdown was lifted before midday.

The incident is similar to two threats found on bathroom walls at Chatham Glenwood High School this week.

Those threats were also found not to be credible, and authorities are talking to a “person of interest” in those incidents.