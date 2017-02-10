Please Come To America KFC Chicken Pizza [VIDEO]

The KFC Chizza is a personal-sized pizza where the crust has been replaced with a flattened piece of fried chicken. The lucky folks in Singapore get to eat this for dinner tonight.

Hawaiian Pizza seems to be the most popular selection where a piece of KFC fried chicken is covered in pizza sauce, ham and pineapple chunks. Finally, the whole thing is slathered in mozzarella and “KFC Cheese Sauce.”

The Chizza first appeared in the Philippines in 2015 before moving on to India and now Singapore. KFC hasn’t mentioned when or if it will hit the American market.

Photo Credit: Twitter: KFC_SG

