Two tow-truck operators have been seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 72 near Decatur.

State police say the men were loading a car onto their flatbed truck around 7:30 Thursday night when they were struck.

Police are still looking for the vehicle, believed to be a silver Ford Taurus with damage to the front passenger side.

The front bumper may still have dark blue jean material attached to it, according to police.