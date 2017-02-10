Hagar & Levine Ask You to Drink Up!

The spirits industry has been pretty good to Sammy Hagar over the years, and he’s just added a new alcoholic venture to his portfolio — with an assist from Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, writes UltimateClassicRock.com

USA Today reports that Hagar and Levine have teamed up to produce and market what the duo has dubbed the world’s first mezquila — a blend of the agave-based liquors mezcal and tequila. As Hagar told the paper, they hatched the idea while discussing Hagar’s initial plans to bring a premium mezcal to market.

By Andrii Ridnyi