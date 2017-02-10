Governor Rauner Says Pushback to “Grand Bargain” Is Sign That Process is Working

Some of Governor Bruce Rauner’s allies are threatening political consequences for Republicans who support a “grand bargain” to end the budget logjam. But Rauner says that’s a sign the process is working.

Rauner insists he’s staying out of the negotiations, but says the opposition from what he calls “the more extreme ends” of the political spectrum shows that the plan would be a true compromise that will make everyone unhappy.

That grand bargain hit a setback this week, but Senate leaders say it’s still alive, for now.