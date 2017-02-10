Conan O’Brien Surprises Super Bowl Hero James White with a New Car Staff | February 10, 2017 | Entertainment Daypop Tweet Share 0 Email James White was the Patriots Super Bowl hero Sunday night, but didn’t receive the MVP award, so Conan took matters into his own hands and gifted him the truck White should have received as MVP. Conan O’Brien surprises Patriots Super Bowl hero with new car Via rss.cnn.com Running back James White may have scored the winning touchdown for the New England Patriots in… 02/10/2017 12:35 AM Previous Next