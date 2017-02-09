Metallica Night and Major League Baseball

It’s two great tastes that tates great together! Heavy Metal and Major League Baseball.

LouWire.com writes “For the fifth time, Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants will host their hometown metal legends for an annual event dubbed ‘Metallica Night.’ As was the case in years prior, the band’s members will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and perform their rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Read More: Fifth Annual ‘Metallica Night’ Announced With SF Giants | http://loudwire.com/fifth-annual-metallica-night-san-francisco-giants-announced/?trackback=tsmclip”

Fifth Annual ‘Metallica Night’ With San Francisco Giants Announced Via loudwire.com For the fifth year, ‘Metallica Night’ will be held in conjunction with Major League Baseball’s…

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock, Inc.