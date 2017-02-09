Kennedy Believes Budget Mess Rests on Rauner’s Shoulders [VIDEO]

The latest candidate seeking to replace Bruce Rauner in the governor’s office says the blame for the state’s budget mess rests entirely with Rauner.

Appearing live on the WMAY News Feed, Democrat Chris Kennedy said there’s only one person in the “big chair,” and that’s who has to be held responsible for the unprecedented state budget stalemate.

Asked about Republican attempts to tie him to Democratic House Speaker Mike Madigan, Kennedy called that an insult and an attempt to distract from Rauner’s record.

Christopher Kennedy – Democratic Gubernatorial CandidateIllinois Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Christopher G. Kennedy talks with Jim Leach on The News Feed. Posted by News/Talk 94.7 & 970 WMAY on Thursday, February 9, 2017

Photo Credit: Facebook / Christopher G. Kennedy