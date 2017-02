Headbanging for years on end can create spinal and neck issues as another member of Slipknot just found out.

First was Corey Taylor, then Jim Root, and now Mick Thomson who took to Instagram to post the following:

I recently joined the cyborg club. Sore as fuck but hope to be back to mid 2000s banging by our next record cycle. Should probably just have every disc replaced all the way down to be safe. Dr. Perri and the entire staff were awesome. A photo posted by Mick Thomson (@7mick7) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:27pm PST

[Instagram Mick Thomson] [Blabbermouth] [YouTube Loudwire]