Springfield Aldermen Approve One Tax Hike, Reject Others

Your city taxes won’t be going up in Springfield in the coming year… unless you’re planning to stay at one of the local hotels.

Springfield aldermen voted Tuesday to approve only one of the four tax increases proposed by Mayor Jim Langfelder to balance the city budget. Aldermen narrowly supported a one-percent increase in the hotel-motel tax after it was amended to steer some of the proceeds toward promoting downtown tourism.

But the City Council rejected increases in sales, telecom and natural gas taxes. That gives Langfelder and aldermen less than three weeks to figure out how to close the gap in the budget — either through cuts or by spending down some of the city’s cash reserves.