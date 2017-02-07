WATCH: Sean Spicer Responds To Melissa McCarthy Over SNL Skit [VIDEO]

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the television show, Extra TV, that he thought a national emergency or something really funny had happened when his cell phone blew up on Sunday morning. Luckily or unluckily for him, it was the latter.

Actress Melissa McCarthy portrayed the new-on-the-job Spicer, which you can watch above.

Spicer mostly laughed off the skit as funny but said that McCarthy shoved too many pieces of gum into her mouth at once. Spicer was more upset at the ongoing performance from Alec Baldwin as President Donald Trump, saying the legendary 30 Rock actor has “gone from funny to mean, and that’s unfortunate.”

Source: Newser | YouTube Photo Credit: YouTube/Screen Capture