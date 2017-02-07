Springfield School Officials Want to Hear From You

Springfield school officials want to know what you want in school facilities before they devise a plan on how to get there.

The district will launch a series of public meetings next week, aimed at gathering ideas from the community on how to update and modernize the city’s school buildings.

Superintendent Jennifer Gill says it’s still unclear where all the money will come from for a major facilities program, but says identifying a wish list will make it easier to obtain grants for “shovel-ready” projects.