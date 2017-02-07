IEA Unhappy About New U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos

Illinois’s largest teachers union is very unhappy about the approval of Betsy DeVos as the new U.S. Education Secretary.

On the WMAY News Feed, Illinois Education Association president Cinda Klickna said DeVos represents a step away from free public education for all… and toward a system that is “segregated” and favors the wealthy.

DeVos favors an expanded role for private charter schools and vouchers that would let parents move their kids to private and religious schools… ideas that also have the backing of Governor Bruce Rauner.