“Grand Bargain” May Cause Problems for Republican Senators

Governor Bruce Rauner says he supports the effort in the Illinois Senate to find a solution to the long budget stalemate.

But a political action committee that has gotten millions from Rauner indicates it could target Republicans who go along with the “grand bargain.”

Rich Miller’s Capitol Fax reports Dan Proft of Liberty Principles PAC accuses Senate GOP leader Christine Radogno and other top Republican senators of “negotiating the terms of surrender” to Democrats… and says top donors want those Republicans, quote, “removed from the battlefield.”