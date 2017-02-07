Euthanasia Drug Prompts Recall of Canned Dog Food [RECALL]

Evanager’s is doing a voluntary recall of their Hunk of Beef in a can was found to contain a euthanasia drug.

So far three dogs have become ill and one has died after it was discovered sodium pentobarbital contaminated at least some cans of Evanger’s Hunk of Beef canned dog food. It is not known how the chemical, which is commonly used to humanely euthanize animals ended up in the canned food.

Side effects from ingestion of pentobarbital include drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance or nausea — or in extreme cases, death

The food involved in the recall was manufactured in June 2016 with expiration date of June 2020 and includes lot numbers 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB. The lots were distributed in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

If you have purchased cans involved in the recall, return them to the store for a refund. For more information on questions or concerns about the recall, contact Evanger’s at 1-847-537-0102.