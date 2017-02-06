Senator Durbin Concerned Trump’s Actions May Hurt U.S. Standing in the World

While the fight over U.S. refugee policy plays out in the courts, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says President Trump’s actions threaten to hurt our standing in the world and add to a humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

Durbin says if Trump wins his court fight to reinstate the travel ban, it will hand ISIS a valuable propaganda tool… and increase the suffering for refugees seeking to escape horrible conditions in their homeland.

Durbin wants to see Congress get involved but isn’t sure Republicans are willing to challenge Trump.