Even though Illinois is now surrounded by right-to-work states, a top business group says we don’t necessarily have to follow suit.

The Illinois Chamber of Commerce says there is evidence to show that laws that prohibit workers from being required to join unions lead to greater job growth and “competitive” wages.

But the organization says right-to-work won’t be necessary if Illinois gets its act together and passes a state budget and pro-business reforms… without relying on big tax hikes.