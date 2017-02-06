Fleetwood Mac‘s “The Chain” & Guardians of the Galaxy

“Fleetwood Mac‘s “The Chain” serves as the soundtrack to the newest commercial for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which premiered during Super Bowl 51.”

“The Chain” comes from the band’s 1977 masterpiece Rumours, which earlier this week celebrated its 40th birthday.” reports UltimateClassicRock.com

Editorial credit: JStone / Shutterstock, Inc.