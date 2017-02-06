Ex-LLCC Employee Admits To Embezzlement

NewsTalk 94.7 & 970 WMAY | February 6, 2017 |
LLCC-MenardHall-MWFB.png
LLCC-MenardHall-MWFB.png

A former Lincoln Land Community College employee has admitted ripping off the school to the tune of nearly $700,000.

47-year-old John Martinez has agreed to pay back the money he stole as part of a plea deal that could still send him to prison for more than four years.

He worked for the school as a telecommunications administrator, and prosecutors say he forged signatures in order to obtain payments to fictitious vendors… money which he then pocketed and used for personal expenses, including travel and alcohol.

Tags: