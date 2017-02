We’ve got a state bird, a state vegetable, a state snack, a state dance, even an official state reptile. And at least one lawmaker thinks we’ve gone overboard with all the official designations.

Republican state Senator Tom Rooney of Rolling Meadows has introduced a bill to repeal almost all of those official state designations, except four: he would leave the state flag, the state seal, the state slogan and the official state song… which is appropriately titled “Illinois.”