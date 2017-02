In this Rolling Stone, YouTube interview, Edge talks about how the message of the album has come full circle from the era in which it was created. In the 1 minute plus clip Edge edge remarks on how similar today’s unrest is with Regan/Thatcher era of politics.

Click on the link below to hear it for yourself, thanks to Rolling Stone.

Editorial credit: Ryan Rodrick Beiler / Shutterstock, Inc.