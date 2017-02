Both drivers are expected to be OK after a crash between a car and a semi that tied up traffic for hours on Interstates 55 and 72 near Clear Lake. It happened just before noon Friday.

State police say 42-year-old Li Li Qin of Riverton was southbound on I-55 and tried to move from the left-hand lane to the right-hand lane… striking the semi.

Both vehicles ran off the road… and both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.