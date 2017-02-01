Demolition of Springfield YWCA Begins

It had been a fixture in downtown Springfield for more than a century… but now it’s gone. Demolition crews are knocking down the old YWCA building… ending the latest tug-of-war between historic preservation and economic reality.

Mayor Jim Langfelder pushed ahead with demolition after developers could not come up with an affordable plan to renovate the vacant, crumbling building.

The demolition clears the entire block north of the Governor’s Mansion… but there is still no firm plan on what will eventually go up there.