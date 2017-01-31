Institute Claims We Can Balance Budget Without Raising Taxes, Freezing Property Taxes

A conservative group says it can balance Illinois’s budget without raising taxes by slashing the state government workforce, cutting state aid back to local governments, and freezing property taxes.

The Illinois Policy Institute says it would minimize some of the impact on municipalities and school districts by easing restrictions on them in areas like collective bargaining and prevailing wage.

The group, which has actively supported Governor Bruce Rauner’s business-friendly agenda, would also seek to transition state workers to “self-managed” retirement plans to reduce pension costs.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock