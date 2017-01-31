Bob Dylan Announces New Three-CD Set, ‘Triplicate’

UltimateClassicRock.com writes that Bob Dylan will once again dip into the Great American Songbook for another set of standards. Following 2015’s Shadows in the Night and last year’s Fallen Angels, the three-CD Triplicate consists almost entirely of songs recorded by Frank Sinatra.

The album includes 30 songs that are divided thematically over the course of three discs.

