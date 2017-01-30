Terrifying Footage of Man in Tiger Enclosure Being Mauled To Death

This is why you don’t jump the fences at the zoo to pet the animals!

The below footage is pretty gruesome and we warn you now that the guy in the tiger enclosure is mauled to death.

All this occurred just as the tigers were being fed. Zookeepers tried for an hour to rescue the guy, who’s wife and child watched in horror, but to no avail. From what we’ve gathered at least one of the tiger were killed after the attack.

PLEASE NOTE… YOU’RE WATCHING THIS AT YOUR OWN RISK. IT’S PRETTY JACKED UP.

THIS IS MEANT FOR ANYONE 18+ AND IS NSFW

