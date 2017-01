She didn’t break the world record for putting on lipstick but Drew Barrymore definitely broke the record for wearing the largest wig!

Before this, the largest worn wig was 5 feet wide… this one is 7.

Barrymore was on the show to promote her upcoming Netflix series ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ where she plays a realtor who becomes a cannibal. The series premiere on Netflix this Friday, Feb. 3rd.

[YouTube: Tonight Show]