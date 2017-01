It looks like Godsmack have begun writing their seventh studio album.

Let the writing begin… #godsmack7 #20thanniversary #2018 A photo posted by Sully Erna (@therealsullyerna) on Jan 21, 2017 at 6:05pm PST

Just a few months ago, in an interview with us, drummer Shannon Larkin revealed that Godsmack planned on going into the studio at the end of the summer. We’ll keep you posted as more details emerge.



