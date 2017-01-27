IRON MAIDEN Releases Official ‘Wasted Years’ Performance Video

“British heavy metal legends IRON MAIDEN have released an official live video for the song “Wasted Years”, filmed on six continents during the band’s The Book Of Souls world tour.” Reports BlabberMouth.net  “IRON MAIDEN’s hugely successful The Book Of Souls world tour will return to North America for an extensive series of arena and amphitheater shows in summer 2017.”

