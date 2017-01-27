Governor Bruce Rauner Vowing to Fight To Keep State Empoyee Paychecks Flowing

Governor Bruce Rauner is vowing to fight to keep state employee paychecks flowing… despite a move by Attorney General Lisa Madigan that could block those checks.

Rauner calls it “disappointing” and “shocking” that Madigan has asked for a court ruling that it is improper to pay state workers without a budget or lawful appropriation in place.

If the court agrees, it could dramatically increase pressure on Rauner and lawmakers to come to terms on a budget.

But Rauner says he hopes Madigan isn’t trying to create a “crisis” in order to force passage of an unbalanced budget with higher taxes and no reforms.