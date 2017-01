Could a National Guardsman do your job? The Rauner administration may put that question to the test for thousands of state workers.

Administration officials tell the Daily Herald newspaper that they are thinking about mobilizing the Guard to fill vacancies if AFSCME goes on strike.

The union has said it is ridiculous to think that people can just be plugged in to do the work of trained, professional state employees.

A strike authorization vote gets underway next week.