Madigan Action Could Halt State Worker Paychecks

If you’re a state worker, your paycheck could be the next casualty of the state budget crisis.

Throughout the long stalemate, state workers have continued to get paid, even without an appropriation for their salaries, because of a 2015 court order. But after the Illinois Supreme Court last year reaffirmed the idea of no pay without an appropriation, Attorney General Lisa Madigan has now gone to court to have the 2015 case reconsidered.

A reversal would stop paychecks and potentially put new pressure on lawmakers and Governor Bruce Rauner to pass a budget to avoid a state government shutdown.