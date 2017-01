Remember Goosebumps? How amazing would it be to dress up as your favorite character from the books? Well, now you can.

Trick or Treat Studios have added a ‘Slappy the Dummy Mask’ and ‘The Haunted Mask’ to their collection. You can go ahead and pre-order them now and have them arrive sometime in August or September.

Photo Credit: Trick or Treat Studios

[Trick or Treat Studios]