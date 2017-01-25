Oregon HS Student Busted For Selling Weed On Snapchat And Instagram

An 18-year-old in Oregon was detained at Scappoose High School and arrested after dealing marijuana on Snapchat and posting photos of his profits on Instagram.

Investigators got a drug search warrant for the home of Brayden Garza earlier this month, and gathered evidence from his social media accounts. Police said the search warrant also led to the seizure of 3 1/2 ounces of marijuana, scales, multiple prescription pills and other controlled substances.

Garza was arrested on charges of unlawful possession and delivery of marijuana. A second suspect was also arrested in connection with this case.

Images: Scappoose Police Department

