McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce as part of its release of the Grand Mac and Mac Jr.

The list of participating locations won’t be released until later today.

Fox News has reported “To snag a free bottle, customers must say the code phrase ‘There’s a Big Mac for that.’”

We do know that if you win, you’ll be 1 of 10,000 people able to take home an entire bottle of the sauce. And before you ask… there is no immediate plan to put the McDonald’s sauce in stores.

[Mashable] [Fox News] [Facebook: McDonalds]