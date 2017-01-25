Illinois House Democrats May Gum Up Long-Overdue Budget Deal

Illinois House Democrats may be throwing another monkey wrench into the possibility of a long-overdue budget deal.

The current Senate plan includes changes to the state’s workers comp law… something Governor Bruce Rauner has said is critical to making Illinois attractive for job creators.

But Democratic Representative Lou Lang says the workers’ comp changes are part of a “race to the bottom.”

He says Speaker Mike Madigan wants corporate tax changes that could reduce the burden for small businesses… but force large corporations to pay more.

Madigan also wants an increase in the state minimum wage.