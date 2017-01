Despite the lack of a state budget, Governor Bruce Rauner says he’s “deeply optimistic” about the future of Illinois.

In his State of the State speech, heard live on WMAY, Rauner touted the state’s achievements in government efficiency, criminal justice reform, and the fight to save the jobs at the Clinton nuclear power plant.

He also thanked Senate leaders of both parties for their efforts to craft a budget agreement… and urged them to keep going, even though he says the job will be difficult.