Death of Mentally Ill Man in Springfield Police Shooting Raises Questions About Care For Mentally Ill

The shooting death of a mentally ill man by a Springfield cop is prompting new questions about care and treatment for people with mental illness.

The Faith Coalition for the Common Good is calling for greater public attention and action to make sure that people with mental illness have the resources they need to get proper care and medication after a diagnosis.

The group says Monday’s fatal shooting is part of a growing trend of violent encounters between police and the mentally ill around the country.

