Unauthorized Biography of Metallica’s James Hetfield On The Way

Publishers, Lesser Gods will release “So Let It Be Written,” the first and only unauthorized biography of Metallica frontman James Hetfield, on April 11th.

The author, Mark Eligton, uses exclusive, firsthand interviews with rock stars and key figures in James’ life, to write the biography.’ In fact, the foreward was written by Chuck Billy of Testament.

Hopefully this book will rekindle certain special memories about one of metal’s most charismatic and important individuals.

— Chuck Billy of Testament

You can check out a sample chapter from “So Let It Be Written” by clicking on the book cover at LesserGodsBooks.com.

Photo Credit: Lesser God Books

[Lesser God Books] [Blabbermouth]