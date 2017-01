Deer across Illinois now get a few months to breathe a little easier… now that all of the state’s deer hunting seasons have concluded until next fall.

All together, hunters bagged more than 144-thousand deer between October and January… down from 155-thousand a year ago.

Sangamon County’s total of 1329 was also down from a year ago. And locally, you were more likely to get a deer with a bow and arrow than a firearm… 675 to 586.