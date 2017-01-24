2017 Razzie Nominations Announced

Ben Stiller & Zoolander No. 2 lead the pack with 9 nominations.

The Razzies will be handed out on Saturday, February 25 – which is a day before the Oscars.

WORST PICTURE

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTOR

Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen

Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa

Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

WORST ACTRESS

Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day

Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In

Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa

Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day

Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa

Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black

Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence

Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Nicolas Cage, Snowden

Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass

Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2

Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Jared Leto, Suicide Squad

Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, Gods of Egypt

Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, Alice Through the Looking Glass

The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, Collateral Beauty

Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2

WORST DIRECTOR

Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence

Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween

Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt

Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice

Fifty Shades of Black

Independence Day: Resurgence

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

Zoolander No. 2

WORST SCREENPLAY

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Dirty Grandpa

Gods of Egypt

Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Independence Day: Resurgence

Suicide Squad