2017 Razzie Nominations Announced

Ben Stiller & Zoolander No. 2 lead the pack with 9 nominations.
The Razzies will be handed out on Saturday, February 25 – which is a day before the Oscars.
WORST PICTURE
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTOR
Ben Affleck, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Gerard Butler, Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen
Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Robert De Niro, Dirty Grandpa
Dinesh D’Souza [as Himself], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
WORST ACTRESS
Megan Fox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Julia Roberts, Mother’s Day
Becky Turner [as Hillary Clinton], Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Naomi Watts, Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut-In
Shailene Woodley, Divergent Series: Allegiant
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Julianne Hough, Dirty Grandpa
Kate Hudson, Mother’s Day
Aubrey Plaza, Dirty Grandpa
Jane Seymour, Fifty Shades of Black
Sela Ward, Independence Day: Resurgence
Kristen Wiig, Zoolander No. 2
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Nicolas Cage, Snowden
Johnny Depp, Alice Through the Looking Glass
Will Ferrell, Zoolander No. 2
Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Jared Leto, Suicide Squad
Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals, Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume, Alice Through the Looking Glass
The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors, Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Ben Stiller and His BFF (Barely Funny Friend) Owen Wilson, Zoolander No. 2
WORST DIRECTOR
Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley, Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Roland Emmerich, Independence Day: Resurgence
Tyler Perry, BOO! A Medea Halloween
Alex Proyas, Gods of Egypt
Zack Snyder, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Ben Stiller, Zoolander No. 2
WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander No. 2
WORST SCREENPLAY
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad