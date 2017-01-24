Corey Taylor Announces ‘Hydrograd’ As Album Title Of Upcoming Stone Sour [VIDEO]

Stone Sour have set ‘Hydrograd’ as the name of their upcoming album and expect to release it this summer.

We are doing a song a day. We’ve already done about 9 songs. We’re halfway done.

In a recent interview with Matt Pinfield, Corey Taylor said that he’s really excited about the new album and that the band would be recording it old school style. Sentiments he expressed in the video above.

It is such a great amalgam of all of these different styles that we just absolutely love. It’s got a little bit of the heavy, like we like to do, but it’s also way more hard rock — way more rock ‘n’ roll and hard rock than heavy. I mean, there’s even a little bit of punk in there. And there’s an energy there that is gonna decimate and blow away a lot of stuff that comes out [this] year. That’s how excited I am.

Stone Sour is set to take the stage at this year’s Chicago Open Air Festival. No word on whether or not the band will perform new material. Sign up to win weekend passes to the festival HERE.

[Twitter Rock Cellar Magazine] [Blabbermouth]