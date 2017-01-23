WATCH: Audioslave’s First Performance in More Than Decade

The band joined together for the Anti-Inaugural Ball in Los Angeles.

The event was headlined by Prophets of Rage but the members of Audioslave would reunite for several songs including “Cochise,” “Like A Stone” & “Show Me How To Live.”

Could something else be in the works? Just a few weeks ago Tom Morello said he’d be interesting in bringing the band back together if schedules allowed. Chris Cornell said something similar in 2015 to Total Guitar: “I think it would be great . . . with the benefit of not having done anything with those guys for so long, I can’t imagine what it would be. It would be a really amazing experience just to get back and work with the same guys again.”

For now though we have videos of their reunion performance…