Sierra Nevada Announce Recall Of Beer In 36 States, Including Illinois

Sierra Nevada has announced a voluntary recall of select 12-ounce bottles which may contain a packaging flaw that could possibly cause broken glass to get into the beer. As of right now, the company says no injuries have been reported but the recall applies to products purchased in several midwestern and southern states, including Illinois.

Products affected include Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack cases with production dates 12/5/16 – 01/8/17.

Get more details on the recall RIGHT HERE!

Source: Sierra Nevada / Official Website