Senator Durbin Pokes Fun at “Alternative Facts”

You’ll be seeing a lot of people having fun with the notion of “alternative facts”… including U.S. Senator Dick Durbin.

The phrase is trending after a top aide to President Trump used it to explain apparent falsehoods from the White House Press Secretary over the weekend.

Durbin says he wishes he could have used the “alternative facts” excuse when he didn’t do well on tests back in school.

But he also says the Trump White House needs to build a relationship with the press based on mutual trust… and says that’s not off to a good start.