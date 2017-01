Tickets on sale Saturday morning at 10 and 3rd String has your tickets all week!

IRON MAIDEN is setting out this summer with GHOST for their Book Of Souls Tour, which makes a stop at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 12.

Tickets are on sale Saturday 1/28 at 10 AM — You can grab them HERE.

Tune in all week with the 3rd String Morning Show at 7:05 to win a pair during Traffic Jam Trivia.