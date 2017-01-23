27 Year Old Man Shot and Killed By Springfield Police Officer During Altercation

A 27-year-old man has died after being shot multiple times by a Springfield police officer. The Illinois State Police is investigating the incident… and says police responded after getting reports that Daniel Rogers was throwing objects at cars near Carpenter and Walnut.

An officer who arrived at the scene approached Rogers, who held out his arms as if to prepare to be handcuffed.

As the officer attempted to cuff Rogers, state police say he turned and attacked the officer… who then pulled out his gun and shot Rogers.

The officer was also treated for facial injuries but is expected to recover.

The officer was wearing a body camera and the footage is being reviewed but will not be released at this time.